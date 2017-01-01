HI! I'm Keri, a CT artist who paints pet portraits, among other custom pieces. I pride myself in capturing the likeness in the faces of each animal painting and am not limited to cats and dogs, or even to domestic animals! I've painted portraits of birds, lizards, snakes, wildcats, etc. The list goes on!





I've also been asked to paint a variety of subjects like favorite flowers, cars, trucks and motorcycles. I work with acrylic paint, sometimes resin, create fluid art pieces, continuously trying new things and having fun creating.





Explore my page, which will constantly be updated as I learn to navigate the technological side of being a painter ;) Reach out for more information or to order your custom, original painting today!