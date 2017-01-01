HI! I'm Keri, a CT artist who paints pet portraits, among other custom pieces. I pride myself in capturing the likeness in the faces of each animal painting and am not limited to cats and dogs, or even to domestic animals! I've painted portraits of birds, lizards, snakes, wildcats, etc. The list goes on!
I've also been asked to paint a variety of subjects like favorite flowers, cars, trucks and motorcycles. I work with acrylic paint, sometimes resin, create fluid art pieces, continuously trying new things and having fun creating.
Explore my page, which will constantly be updated as I learn to navigate the technological side of being a painter ;) Reach out for more information or to order your custom, original painting today!
*prices in this list include one subject. additional requests may include an upcharge
$40
$15 deposit
$60
$15 deposit
$140
$30 deposit
$200
$30 deposit
$400
$50 deposit
$650
$50 deposit
Sign up to be the first to get updates.
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.